MAPPA Celebrates Huge Milestone With Special Promo: Watch

Studio MAPPA had a huge year with some of the biggest releases of 2022 overall, and with its success crossed over a huge new milestone that the studio released a special promo for to help celebrate! Studio MAPPA has been running as a studio for quite a long time, but in recent years it has carved itself as a major household name thanks to taking on some of the biggest adaptations and original projects. This came to a major head in 2022 as it took on the likes of Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and more. This spurred on fans to support the anime studio even more so.

As fans began to celebrate Studio MAPPA's projects more and more between 2021 and 2022, this got their YouTube channel to over one million subscribers. It was likely due to fans checking out their videos for Chainsaw Man especially towards the end of the year, and Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 kicked things off in a huge way. Now the studio has released a special promo video to help celebrate its one million subscribers and you can check it out below:

What's Next for Studio MAPPA in 2023?

While 2022 was already huge for Studio MAPPA with the likes of Attack on Titan, Dance Dance Danseur, and Chainsaw Man, 2023 is already looking bigger. They have tasked themselves with even more releases such as the returns of Attack on Titan for its new episodes, Jujutsu Kaisen and Vinland Saga for their second seasons, and new adaptations for Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku and Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill.

That's not even including the new feature films previously announced that are still in the works such as the continuation for Yuri On Ice, Yuri!!! On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence, and Zombie Land Saga. It's yet to be revealed whether or not we will get to see these new movies over the course of this new year, but we're likely to at least get some update on their progress.

