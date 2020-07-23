Mario Fan Gives Nintendo's Mascot a Mech Makeover with LEGO

Super Mario has recently returned onto the latest Nintendo console, the Nintendo Switch, with Paper Mario: The Origami King, and one fan has decided to celebrate what is easily the most popular plumber in the world of video games with a mech makeover that uses lego to re-imagine Mario as a Gundam! Mario, for decades, has appeared in a number of his own video games, also making hundreds of cameos across the world of video games and putting the company of Nintendo on the map time and time again, with certainty that he will continue to do so in the future.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is marked as the long awaited sequel to the original game of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, which was released a number of years back onto the Nintendo Gamecube. Over the years, Mario has been a key player for Nintendo and while he has never been given a mech suit that looks like himself, we would imagine that considering the crazy adventures that both him and his brother Luigi have gone through in the past, it will only be a matter of time until we see him buckling into one to fight Bowser to rescue Princess Peach once again!

Twitter User Crownavy shared this amazing custom made mech suit for Super Mario from Legos, giving us a brand new take on the plumber that fell into the mushroom kingdom and has continued to push the company of Nintendo forward for decades:

The Gundam series has had a number of "victories" under its belt recently as well, recently celebrating its fortieth anniversary and remaining one of the most well known anime mech properties the world over. With the franchise having recently crossed over with Hello Kitty in a bizarre anime mini-series, there has yet to be any news about Gundam crossing paths with the world of Mario, but we've seen stranger things happen! As Mario continues to appear in crossovers such as the Super Smash Brothers franchise, perhaps the plumber and the mechs will meet face to face!

