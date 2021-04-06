Megalo Box Season 2 Confirms Episode Order

✖

Megalo Box has confirmed the episode order for its second season! Following the successful debut of its anime series back in 2018, it was surprisingly announced that the series would be coming back for another season of episodes. Treating its big second season return as an official sequel to that first series (which did come to a conclusive end), Megalo Box's second season jumps forward several years into the future following Gearless Joe's victory as Megalonia. Except the years have not been kind to anyone in the time since we had last seen them with the first season.

With this newest season of the series officially making its debut as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule of new releases, Megalo Box's second season -- officially titled Megalo Box 2: Nomad -- has confirmed how many episodes it will be sticking around for. According to a new listing for the home video release of the series, Megalo Box 2: Nomad will be running for 13 episodes in total just like that first season.

The home video release for Megalo Box 2: Nomad in Japan will not only include the entire 13 episode run for the season, but will include a special bonus animation as well. No details have yet to be revealed for this bonus (including whether or not this will be included in the international release of the series), but it at least confirms this new sequel series will be getting just as long and steady of a run as the first.

Megalo Box 2: Nomad is now currently streaming with Funimation, and TMS Entertainment describes the sequel series as such, “Gearless” Joe was the one that reigned as the champion of Megalonia, a first ever Megalobox tournament. Fans everywhere were mesmerized by the meteoric rise of Joe who sprung out from the deepest underground ring to the top in mere three months and without the use of gear. Seven years later, “Gearless” Joe was once again fighting in underground matches. Adorned with scars and once again donning his gear, but now known only as Nomad…"

