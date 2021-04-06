Megalo Box Director Explains Season 2's Nomad Title

✖

Megalo Box's director explained why the second season of the series carries its "Nomad" subtitle! With the first season of the series developed as a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Asao Takamori and Tetsuya Chiba's Ashita no Joe, Megalo Box seemingly came to a pretty conclusive end with its initial 13 episode run. That's why it was a pretty big surprise when the series announced that it would not only be getting a second season, but would be approaching this new season as an official sequel series set several years after the events of the first.

Officially dubbed Megalo Box 2: Nomad, the series has begun airing as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule. With this sequel series officially beginning and showing off a much different kind of Joe than the first season (who now is known as the "Nomad"), director Hiroshi Moriyama released a statement explaining why the second season carries its Nomad title.

Moriyama (as shared by @YourAnimeGuy on Twitter) began by explaining the tough thought process about developing a second season at all, "What should be portrayed in a modern story? That was the major theme in creating the sequel." Explaining further, Moriyama tied the thoughts behind the sequel to the struggles of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Three years have passed since the end of the last season, and I felt again that it is very difficult to understand something in a world that has changed so much, and we need help there," Moriyama stated. "In the midst of all this, I now strongly believe that the thoughts and choices we put into our story were not mistakes." Moriyama then fleshed out that the title refers to its feelings of loneliness.

"People with loneliness and hope, drift, meet, and pass each other in search of light. What I was trying to portray was each person's way of life. So I put that into the title. I hope you will accept this work as a new story called NOMAD," Moriyama explained. If you wanted to check out Megalo Box 2: Nomad for yourself, you can find the episodes streaming with Funimation!

