Metal Sonic’s Unleashed in New Sonic Anime Short for 35th Anniversary – Watch Now

Sonic the Hedgehog has gone all out to celebrate its 35th anniversary, and it’s fully unleashed Metal Sonic with a cool new anime style short showing off a very tough fight. Sonic the Hedgehog has become one of the most notable video game icons in its over three decade run, and the video games themselves have inspired all kinds of major TV anime releases, TV shows, a successful live-action film franchise (with more on the way), and much more. And each one is cooler than the last.

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Sonic the Hedgehog: Memories and Beyond is a special new animated short produced by SEGA for the franchise’s 35th anniversary, and it puts Sonic and the rest of his friends in one of their toughest fights yet. With Dr. Eggman unleashing Metal Sonic, fans get to see a whole new level of actions for the favorites that has rarely been seen elsewhere. You can check out the new animated short below to see all of the action.

Sonic the Hedgehog Releases New Animated Short for 35th Anniversary

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Sonic the Hedgehog: Memories and Beyond was directed by Kevin Molina-Ortiz for GXS Productions (the same studio behind the Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings anime) in collaboration with SEGA with a script provided by Ian Flynn. The voice cast from the original games return to reprise their respective roles with Roger Craig Smith as Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, Dave B. Mitchell as Knuckles, Kirk Thornton as Shadow, Cindy Robinson as Amy, Karen Strassman as Rouge, and Mike Pollock as Dr. Eggman. The short’s been released in multiple languages too.

If you wanted to see the Japanese language version (which unfortunately does not feature multi-language subtitles), it features a voice cast with Jun-ichi Kanemaru as Sonic, Ryo Hirohashi as Tails, Nobutoshi Canna as Knuckles, Koji Yusa as Shadow, Taeko Kawata as Amy, Rumi Ochiai as Rogue, and Kotaro Nakamura as Dr. Eggman instead. But given Sonic’s long history with the world of anime with projects in the past like Sonic X, it’s no mystery as to why such high-octane action works in this style. It’s been proven to be a success before.

What’s Next for Sonic After 35 Years?

Image Courtesy of SEGA / GXS Productions

Appropriately so for the speedy icon, Sonic the Hedgehog is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Not only are there always new video game projects now in various stages of development, but the franchise is now in the works on its fourth major live-action film. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is currently scheduled for a release on March 19th next year, but not much from the film has been officially revealed in motion. That’s going to change soon enough as we get closer to 2027, thankfully.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will be introduced Kristen Bell to the voice cast as the voice of Amy Rose, and it’s been confirmed that the new film will be introducing Metal Sonic to the fray too. If the movie can tap into any of the buzz or action seen in this animated short, then it’s likely we’re in for a good time. How do you feel about this new Sonic the Hedgehog animated short? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.