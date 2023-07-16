My Adventures With Superman Episode 4 Promo Released

My Adventures With Superman has introduced fans to a new anime inspired take on Clark Kent, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s next with the first promo for My Adventures With Superman Episode 4! My Adventures With Superman has been a big hit with fans of DC Comics’ iconic superhero with the first few episodes of the new animated series’ run so far, and that has already sparked desires for a second season. It’s no mystery as to why with each new promo of the series teasing more action coming our way soon.

My Adventures With Superman is showing a Clark who’s just learning what he can do as Superman, and the first three episodes have seen him tapping into all sorts of new power. Now it seems like he’ll be challenged much more with the preview for the next episode teasing yet another tech enhanced baddie coming his way. All the while he’s got to deal with Lois, who’s pinned Superman in a different light than Clark expected! You can check out the first look at My Adventures With Superman Episode 4 below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tune into #AdultSwim on Thursday, July 20th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman, "Let’s Go to Ivo Tower, You Say"! pic.twitter.com/oeRv5XD3KC — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 14, 2023

How to Watch My Adventures With Superman Episode 4

My Adventures With Superman Episode 4 is titled “Let’s Go to Ivo Tower, You Say” and premieres with Adult Swim on Thursday, July 20th at midnight EST. The episode will then be made available for streaming on Max the day after (where the first three episodes are now available for streaming as well). Encore showings will then air on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami if you miss the original airing. Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman as such:

“My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.”

What are you hoping to see in My Adventures With Superman next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!