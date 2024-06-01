My Adventures With Superman Shares First Look At Steel

My Adventures With Superman hasn't been shy about bringing in quite a few comic book characters into the Adult Swim animated series. So far, Clark Kent fans have seen brand new takes on the likes of Lex Luthor, Amanda Waller, Deathstroke, Live Wire, Parasite, and more. While the first episodes of Season Two have already planted the seeds for the likes of Darkseid, a new preview adds a major Metropolis ally to Superman's roster as John Henry Irons has been featured front and center.

For those who might not know John Henry Irons, the armor-clad superhero first was introduced as a construction worker who was saved by Superman during an accident on the job. Inspired by the Man of Steel, Irons would create a suit of armor that allowed him to pick up where Clark Kent left off following Superman's death in the fight against Doomsday. Since being introduced in the storyline, "Reign of the Supermen", Steel would go on to not only appear in a bevy of animated series, but would also receive his own live-action movie thanks to Shaquille O'Neal's Steel.

My Adventures With Superman: Steel's Debut

While the new preview doesn't give viewers a lot of hints as to how John Henry Irons enters the Adult Swim series, it does give us a look at a very different looking set of armor that the superhero is wearing. In the comics, Steel's armor looks much closer to that of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit, albeit having a grey color scheme and a big hammer at his side. In My Adventures With Superman, the armor appears far larger and looks more like a mech suit rather than the sleeker comic book iteration.

If you want a refresher on what the upcoming season of My Adventures With Superman will be about, Cartoon Network has shared the following description, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

Want to see what other DC heroes and villains make an appearance in the Adult Swim animated series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on My Adventures With Superman.