My Dress-Up Darling Shares First Look at Live-Action Series

My Dress-Up Darling has a new live-action series in the works, and the first look of the now in-production series has been revealed. Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling manga has been running in the pages of Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine since 2018, but it has been getting bigger than ever before thanks to the successful debut of its official anime adaptation in 2022. Ever since then, sales of the manga has grown to huger levels thanks to fans flocking to see the next step of the story and the franchise continues to grow even larger in other unexpected ways.

My Dress-Up Darling will be expanding outside of its anime and manga releases with a brand new live-action series. Coming to Japan this October, this new live-action series will be showcasing a new take on Marin Kitagawa, Wakana Gojo, and the others in a whole new kind of way. Now we've gotten a new look at what to expect from this brand new take on what's coming in the My Dress-Up Darling live-action series with the first poster. You can check it out below along with some new updates for the project.

(Photo: Poster for My Dress-Up Darling live-action series - Square Enix / MBS)

What to Know for My Dress-Up Darling Live-Action Series

The new My Dress-Up Darling live-action series will be releasing on TV in Japan (as part of the Dramaism block on their MBS network) on October 8th, but unfortunately there have yet to be any announced plans for a release in international territories as of the time of this publication. Directed by Koji Shintoku for Kyodo Television, with Satoko Okazaki writing the scripts, Riko Nagase and Kota Nomura will be leading the series as the live-action versions of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo respectively. New additions to the cast have been announced as well.

The latest update to My Dress-Up Darling's live-action series revealed new additions to the cast include the likes of Akana Ikeda as Sajuna Inui, who is a popular cosplayer under the name of "Juju." Kokoro Toyoshima will be joining as Shinju Inui, Sajuna's little sister and photographer. Daichi Shoizaki will be joining as Chitose Amano, who cosplays under the name of "Amane Himeno." Finally, Meiko Yamada will be joining the series as Karou Gojo, Wakana's grandfather who helps to kick off Wakana's main hobby.

What's Next for My Dress-Up Darling?

Following the end of My Dress-Up Darling's first season back in 2022, the TV anime has announced that it will be continuing with a new project. It's yet to be announced whether or not this new project will take the form of a new OVA, new season, or even a movie, but it's currently in the works as of the time of this publication. But there's also plenty of time to catch up with everything that has happened in the series thus far in the first season of the anime now exclusively with Crunchyroll.

Anime fans might have noticed a trend in the last few years that have seen more romantic comedy series rising to the top of the charts when it comes to big favorites of the respective years. My Dress-Up Darling is the one in this trend that's gotten big due to the strength of its central romance between Marin and Gojo, and now fans will get to see it in a whole new way with its upcoming live-action series. And if it's successful, there's likely going to be more on the way.