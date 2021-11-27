My Hero Academia Surprises All For One With Major Plan Misfire

My Hero Academia took All For One by surprise with a major plan of his backfiring with the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is now getting ready for the next phase of its Final Act, and the world is now reeling from the loss of the United States of America’s number one hero, Star and Stripe. There’s none more reeling from this loss than All For One and Tomura Shigaraki themselves, surprisingly enough, as the two of them were very close to having the pro hero’s super dominant quirk under their control.

The fight between Shigaraki and Star and Stripe not only revealed just how powerful Shigaraki has become since the end of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, but also revealed some surprising weaknesses of All For One as his control of Shigaraki’s body begins to fray and deteriorate. When Star and Stripe had revealed that her New Order quirk would not work within All For One’s body, the previous chapter saw the villain scramble and try to pass on the power just in time before it began to either destroy itself or his other quirks. But that plan backfires in the newest chapter.

Chapter 334 of the series sees All For One (within Shigaraki’s body) finding a criminal hiding out in the boonies, and attempts to steal his quirk and pass on New Order in order to preserve it for his use later. It’s revealed that Star and Stripe had accounted for this as well, and her final order to New Order had it revolt against the other quirks. It’s shown that in that clash between New Order and all of the quirks within Shigaraki’s body, those quirks ended up tearing apart New Order completely. Thus the quirk ends up rotting away in All For One before the villain can pass it.

All For One ridicules Star and Stripe over her death and claims that the victor is the one that’s left alive, but he’s clearly taken aback by the fact that he no longer has this power at his disposal. Not only that, but in death Star and Stripe gets the last word on the villain and stamps the fact that while she might have failed today there will also be another hero making their attempt to take him down tomorrow. But what do you think?

How did you like the fight between All For One, Shigaraki, and Star and Stripe overall? What do you think is next for the villain? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!