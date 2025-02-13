My Hero Academia Creator Resurrects Shigaraki in Dark New Promo

My Hero Academia might have come to an end last year, but the creator behind it all has brought back Tomura Shigaraki with a dark new makeover. My Hero Academia ended its ten year run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year as one of the final major franchises that started its run in the 2010s. The hero series brought the long running fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki to an end, and set the young hero and the other members of Class 1-A into the future. Now the creator behind it all has brought its grandest villain back.

My Hero Academia’s Tomura Shigaraki might not have been a more prime evil than All For One when the series came to an end, but for a long time during the series’ run he stood as the main antagonist that Deku somehow needed to face and overcome before it was all over. With the series now done, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi now has more time to reflect on the series’ characters and has brought back Shigaraki in a wicked new sketch shared with fans on social media. Featuring a look for the villain never seen before, you can check it out below.

My Hero Academia Isn’t Over Just Yet

My Hero Academia‘s manga might have ended its ten year run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, but it’s far from the end of the franchise overall. My Hero Academia is preparing to come to an end for the anime as well with Season 8 of the anime. The eighth and final season of the series will be bringing the anime to an end later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date for the final episodes as of the time of this publication. It’s going to be a wild ride for sure.

When My Hero Academia Season 7 ended last year, it left fans on the cliffhanger with two major fights going down. As the season ended, fans were treated to the final fight between All Might (who donned a special battle armor for the occasion) and All For One and the final fight between Shigaraki and Deku. These fights have only just begun, however, so the final season still has quite a lot to explore through these fights before it all can officially come to an end.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

This won’t be the only new release for My Hero Academia we’ll get to see, however, as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is finally getting its official anime adaptation due. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be officially premiering April 7th as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. This series is set years before the events of the main series, and follows a trio of illegal heroes who end up saving their town because the pro heroes aren’t as spread out as seen in the main anime years later.

The new anime will be directed by Kenichi Suzuki for Bones Film with Yosuke Kuroda returning from the main My Hero Academia TV anime to handle the scripts, Takahiko Yoshida returning to oversee the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music together with Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi. This series will even featuring returning pro heroes from My Hero Academia at a much earlier stage of their careers with Kenta Miyake as All Might, Junichi Suwabe as Eraserhead, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Present Mic, Akeno Watanabe as Midnight, and Masamichi Kitada as Ingenium (who is getting a more expanded role than in the original).