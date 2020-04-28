These Are the Best My Hero Academia Arcs to Date
My Hero Academia has well over a dozen arcs to its name, but there are some which standout as favorites. The series hooked in fans from the start as Izuku Midoriya was a character you couldn't help but love, and his mentorship under All Might proved the boy was going places. Creator Kohei Horikoshi couldn't have reeled in fans any better, but we're here to single out some of his most compelling arcs to date.
After all, every superhero has a journey to go on, and it is very rarely an easy one. Izuku was singled out from day one as he was born without a Quirk, which made him an oddity to so many. Determined to become a hero, Izuku hoped against hope until he couldn't any longer, but that is where All Might steps in. The boy is given the power which the World's Greatest Hero used, but that means the challenges he will face are all the greater.
Below, you can find our list of the top arcs in My Hero Academia which we find shifted the series' trajectory as a whole. We have to note that at the time of writing, the manga is in the middle of its Paranormal Liberation War arc; To be fair, we will not be including that arc in our list as it has not finished, but trust me when I tell you it is shaping up well. And as for the rest of our picks, you can check them out in the slides below!
Pro Hero Arc
To start off our list, the Pro Hero arc has arrived to make us feel conflicted inside. The arc takes place in the second saga of My Hero Academia, and it introduces the official top ten heroes following All Might's retirement. With Endeavor at the top spot, this story follows the fiery hero as he tries to change his ways and become worthy of his newfound title.
Forest Training Arc
The Forest Training arc is taking our next spot given its scale. The poor Hero Students thought they were going to get a break for the summer, but they were wrong. Not only does this arc lead into one of the most important in My Hero Academia period, but it introduces Kota to Izuku. The boy is one in need of a hero, and Izuku learns what is really means to save someone in this arc.
Sports Festival Arc
There is no denying the importance of the Sports Festival arc. At this point in the series, Izuku has not even learned to use his Full Cowling, but he is determined to make a name for himself. If it means not letting down All Might, the boy can do just about anything... unless that means beating Shoto Todoroki while he is down.
Meta Liberation Army Arc
Most recently, the Meta Liberation Army arc came into picture for the manga, and readers were stunned by its complex politics. The story marked the rise of My Villain Academia as the League of Villains learned more about the city's underbelly, and it forced Shigaraki to take the next step in following All For One's vision.
Overhaul Arc
If there is an arc that turned My Hero Academia on its head, that would be the Overhaul arc. The series introduced the Shie Hassaikai without any warning, and it was a truly bloody one. This arc marked a major tonal shift for the anime, but it kept things light by debuting stars like Mirio.
Hero Killer Arc
Before there was Overhaul, there was Stain. The baddie remains one of the most terrifying to show up in the series, and the Hero Killer arc forced Izuku to suit up for real. Yes, he faced a threat at the USJ, but that paled in comparison to Overhaul and its charismatic plan that pointed out some real problems with Hero Society.
Hideout Raid Arc
There can only be one top pick, and that has to be the Hideout Raid arc. This epic story has it all from deaths to triumphs and redemptions. No arc has done more to revolutionize the operation of My Hero Academia while developing characters like Bakugo, Izuku, All Might, and more. There is no outdoing this exciting arc, and My Hero Academia has a long, long way to go if it wants to outdo itself here.
