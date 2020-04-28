These Are the Best My Hero Academia Arcs to Date

My Hero Academia has well over a dozen arcs to its name, but there are some which standout as favorites. The series hooked in fans from the start as Izuku Midoriya was a character you couldn't help but love, and his mentorship under All Might proved the boy was going places. Creator Kohei Horikoshi couldn't have reeled in fans any better, but we're here to single out some of his most compelling arcs to date.

After all, every superhero has a journey to go on, and it is very rarely an easy one. Izuku was singled out from day one as he was born without a Quirk, which made him an oddity to so many. Determined to become a hero, Izuku hoped against hope until he couldn't any longer, but that is where All Might steps in. The boy is given the power which the World's Greatest Hero used, but that means the challenges he will face are all the greater.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Below, you can find our list of the top arcs in My Hero Academia which we find shifted the series' trajectory as a whole. We have to note that at the time of writing, the manga is in the middle of its Paranormal Liberation War arc; To be fair, we will not be including that arc in our list as it has not finished, but trust me when I tell you it is shaping up well. And as for the rest of our picks, you can check them out in the slides below!

