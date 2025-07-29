My Hero Academia Promos Highlight Its Heroes & Villains Ahead of Final Season

My Hero Academia is showing off a new look at its heroes and villains line up heading into the anime’s final season. Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia officially brought its run to an end last year, and ever since fans have been curious to see how the TV anime adaptation would be handling that grand finale. With the end of Season 7 setting the stage for the final battles against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, Izuku Midoriya and the heroes still standing need to make one final push in order to bring this long war between the two sides to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia will be officially returning for the anime’s eighth and final season later this Fall, and that means it’s time to kick off the official countdown leading to the final episodes. As we get closer to the end of the Summer 2025 anime season, it also means we’re going to get a lot more looks at the coming Fall 2025 releases. My Hero Academia is contributing to this trend with some cool new posters showing off the heroes and villains that you can check out below as we get ready for the anime’s finale.

TOHO Animation

TOHO Animation

When Does My Hero Academia Season 8 Come Out?

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be officially making its debut in Japan on October 4th as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, and the new episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when they hit. The new episodes will be directed by a returning Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. The voice cast will all be returning for their respective roles too.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be picking up right from where the seventh season left off as Deku is now squaring off against Shigaraki for the final time, and All Might is holding his own against All For One in their final battle. There are some big questions about some of the fates of the heroes left at the end of the previous season like Katsuki Bakugo, but he’s included in these promos. It’s the same for Dabi and Toga as those fights seemed to come to their proper ends, so it’s just a matter of waiting to see what’s next.

TOHO Animation

How Is My Hero Academia Going to End?

My Hero Academia’s anime has a clear pathway towards its grand finale with the manga’s final chapters, but the creator has since released new epilogue materials continuing the ending ever since. It’s made for a more “complete” version of the story, so fans have been wondering is this version of the ending will be the one represented in the anime. But according to a new tease from Horikoshi himself shared with fans during Anime Expo 2025 earlier this year, he’ll be helping to add new materials to the anime.

“Now that My Hero Academia’s manga has ended, I have been able to work more closely with the production studio on the anime and the production process,” Horikoshi stated. “I’ve had the chance to suggest adding extra scenes and emotional layers to the performances.” For now, you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the first seven seasons of My Hero Academia now streaming with Crunchyroll along with the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spinoff anime (which also has its own Season 2 on the way).