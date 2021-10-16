My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Shigaraki’s New Fight





My Hero Academia’s fifth season of the anime gave us a Shigaraki who was able to defeat Re-Destro and the forces of the Meta Liberation Army, adding their strength to his own as he became the leader of the new villainous organization known as the Paranormal Liberation Front. With the War Arc set to take place in season six having already come to a close in the pages of the Shonen’s manga, the latest entry of the manga has revealed who the heir apparent to All For One will be facing down next.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 328, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoilers for the War Arc and beyond.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the earlier parts of the manga chapter, All For One lays out his plan for taking over the world and bringing down hero society, noting that the acquisition of One For All, the Quirk shared by both Deku and All Might, is only the mid-point of his plans. With the head of the villains noting that Star And Stripe, the number one hero for North America, is one of the biggest obstacles to the League’s takeover, it seems that Shigaraki is being sent to take down the American powerhouse. With Shigaraki seemingly having perfected his mastery of All For One, the battle between himself and Star And Stripe will certainly be one to remember.

Currently, fans of My Hero Academia have no idea what the Quirk of Star And Stripe is, but the way that the villains refer to the super heroine proves that she has earned her place as a top hero in the world. All For One might see Shigaraki as a son, but he certainly has no qualms about sending him out to do his dirty work, as the two share the all-powerful Quirk and the large number of abilities that are a part of it. With the forces of good and evil meeting once again, the American hero asks Shigaraki if he is the “villain they call All For One?” to which he responds:

“Good question. What exactly am I?” as he rides a High-End Nomu into battle.

Who do you think will come out victorious between Star And Stripe and Shigaraki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.