My Hero Academia Lifts the Lid on All For One’s Global Empire





My Hero Academia might have brought the War Arc to a close in the pages of its manga, but the “Final Act” is setting the stage for a battle between heroes and villains which might be the biggest thing that the Shonen franchise by Kyohei Horikoshi has done to date. Though the vast majority of the adventures of the students of Class 1-A have taken place in Japan, the head of the Paranormal Liberation Front, All For One, has apparently been spreading his wings and setting up a global operation to help usher in an era for villainy.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 328, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

All For One as a villain is terrifying, housing more powers in his body than we can count and while he was able to extinguish the majority of All Might’s connection to One For All, the antagonist remains ticking. While he has quite the network built beneath himself in Japan, with the forces of the Paranormal Liberation Front at his beck and call, the rival of the Symbol of Peace explains that he has a network set up around the globe, with plenty of like-minded individuals who are seeking to enter a new age of villainy:

“I have heaps of friends all around the globe. All Might may have eradicated organized crime here in Japan but other nations are a different story. Once those friends of mine start stirring up trouble, each country will have to weigh its own priorities against the needs of others.”

Following this explanation, All For One explains to the young villain Spinner that he is seeking to absorb the powers of Star And Stripe, which will solidify his plans and make the “rest of this war a formality,” With the number one American hero facing down Shigaraki in the final pages of the latest chapter, it seems that things are going from bad to worse to heroes young and old when it comes to maintaining hero society.

