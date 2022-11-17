My Hero Academia Cosplay Blows Up With Bakugo

My Hero Academia is telling the tale of two separate wars in both its manga and anime, with the latter currently telling the story of the Paranormal Liberation War and the former seeing the heroes battle in what might be their last battle via the Final Arc. In both these battles for the future of Hero Society, Bakugo has laid his life on the line and buried the hatchet with Deku. Now, one cosplayer has brought the exploding young hero to life once again.

While Bakugo might not be the star of the series, as that tile falls squarely on Deku, the hot-headed hero has been voted time and time again by fans as the most popular young hero attending UA Academy. During the War Arc taking place in the sixth season of the anime, Bakugo finally decides on a codename for his crime-fighting exploits, choosing what might be the strangest moniker for a superhero ever invented. In the latest episode, Bakugo joined forces with Midoriya to take on Shigaraki, who had woken up prematurely from the experiments of Dr. Garaki. Though the young villain doesn't have the full power of All For One at his disposal, Shigaraki has already murdered his fair share of heroes, presenting Bakugo with the toughest battle that the young hero has had to date.

Dynamight Bakugo

Instagram Cosplayer Nana Nya shared this new take on the explosive young hero, with Bakugo having a serious role in both My Hero Academia's anime and manga as Hero Society hangs in the balance during each of the respective wars that are currently taking place in both:

At present, creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't hinted at the idea that the young heroes of UA Academy will return once My Hero Academia comes to a close, with the mangaka even going so far as to say that once the Final Arc concludes, he might be looking to try his hands at a horror manga. Regardless of whether the series continues with a sequel and/or spin-offs in the future, Class 1-A and Bakugo have had a big impact on the anime world.

