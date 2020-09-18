My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows School Spirit With Cheerleader Momo

✖

My Hero Academia placed a number of its female characters into cheer leading attire to root for those young heroes that were participating in the Sports Festival, with fan favorite character Momo being a stand out and one cosplayer has recreated the unique look for the girl who has a Quirk that allows her to pull nearly any object from her body! Though Momo herself didn't make the cut of the Sports Festival, not getting the chance to test her heroic skills against her class mates in a bid to get the attention of older heroes and organizations, she definitely left an impression on her fellow students!

Momo has had a big role to play in the latest story arc of My Hero Academia's manga in the Paranormal Liberation War, attempting to take down the rampaging fiend known as Gigantomachia as he crashes his giant body across the countryside. Rallying her fellow classmates within Class 1-A, Momo is attempting to propel some tranquilizers into the open maw of Gigantomachia, stopping his reign of destruction and hopefully stopping one of the bigger elements of the League of Villains' plan to change the world to that of an environment that would be far more in their favor.

Instagram Cosplayer Taliverse shared her inspired take on Momo's cheerleader outfit from My Hero Academia during the Sports Festival Arc:

