My Hero Academia Cosplay Leaps Into Action With Froppy

My Hero Academia has a ton of fan favorite heroes that are currently attending UA Academy within Class 1-A, but one of the most recognized is definitely the leaping super hero that goes by Froppy and one fan has created an action packed cosplay to honor her. The young heroine has teamed up often with the gravity manipulating hero of Ochaco, with the pair of crime fighters recently teaming up once again to battle against the Yakuza leader in Overhaul in the series' anime, while Froppy has been helping with crowd control during the Paranormal Liberation War!

Froppy is essentially the "Spider-Man" of UA Academy considering she seems to have the proportional strength, speed, and agility of a frog much like Peter Parker does with an arachnid. Alongside her fellow aspiring heroes, Froppy has been pitted against the antagonist of the League of Villains, Overhaul and his gangsters, and a slew of "regular" super villains that have attempted to change the world to one that props up strength over justice. With heroes and villains dropping like flies during the Paranormal Liberation War, we think that more than a few My Hero Academia fans would be heartbroken if Froppy were to be counted among the casualties.

Instagram Cosplayer Amanda_Amy shared this set piece that does a fanastic job of bringing the high leaping hero to life from the anime franchise of My Hero Academia:

