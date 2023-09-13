My Hero Academia Cosplay Unites Kirishima And Mina

My Hero Academia is in the throes of its final arc, with the manga already giving us some of the biggest battles of the series to date. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has taken the opportunity to give many of the Class 1-A heroes their time to shine with Pinky and Red Riot being no exception. While the two young crime fighters aren't an official couple, two cosplayers have taken the opportunity to see Kirishima and Mina side-by-side as they fight for the future of Hero Society.

Mina Ashido, who is referred to as both Alien Queen and Pinky, has a rather unique Quirk, in that she can dispel large amounts of acid at targets. As a stark contrast for her offensive powers, Red Riot is able to add some serious armor to his figure and has proven time and time again that he can be a major shield for the forces of good. During the latest season and its Paranormal Liberation War, Mina and Kirishima were able to fight side-by-side in the fight against Gigantomachia, the larger-than-life follower of All For One. In an attempt to halt the behemoth's rampage, the pair were able to work in unison to make sure that Gigantomachia was put to sleep thanks to some trusty tranquilizer.

My Couples Academia

Kirishima and Mina Ashido haven't officially confirmed a serious relationship status as of yet but it seems as though the two are fated to be. In the final arc of the manga, we were able to witness them working against a threat from the past that tied the last arc with the shonen's first. While My Hero Academia is confirmed for a seventh anime season, this scene might not make the cut but will be quite the sight in motion when it hits the small screen.

Horikoshi hasn't stated how many more chapters My Hero Academia has left in the tank before Class 1-A's story comes to an end. With some big battles already coming to a close, and some major characters dying as a result, the superhero shonen series is looking to end with a bang.

What do you think of this UA Academy couples cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Class 1-A.