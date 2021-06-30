My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights The Relationship Between Hawks and Mirko

✖

The fifth season might have focused primarily on the battle between the students of UA Academy during the Joint Training Exercise Arc, but the latest story arc is featuring a number of the heavy hitters within the world of professional heroes. With Hawks recently delivering a terrifying message to Endeavor, a pair of Cosplayers has decided to honor the relationship between the number two hero and Mirko, the Rabbit Hero who has become a fan favorite and will have some amazing battles in the near future as the anime inches ever closer to the War Arc.

The anime has a good amount of catching up to do when it comes to the events that have taken place in the manga, especially when it comes to the spin-off series known as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. The spin-off manga not only took a look at the vigilantes operating outside of the law in the world of All Might and his fellow professional heroes, it also took the opportunity to dive into the past of some of the major heroes. Recently in the side story, readers had the opportunity to see what Mirko was like as a "devil may care," teenager that was more focused on fighting in an underground tournament than in the halls of UA Academy.

Instagram Cosplayer Aveme Lissa shared this brief scene between the number two hero of the past and the Rabbit Hero, making for an adorable pair that would one day be the biggest line of defense for the world of UA Academy against the hordes of villains:

Currently, Hawks is working undercover in a bid to stop the nefarious plans of both the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains, discovering that the villains are planning to unleash their assault on the world of heroes in four months. Though Season Five decided to switch the places of both the My Villain Academia Arc and the Endeavor Agency Arc, fans will have plenty more surprises in store during this latest season as the story builds toward the monumental War Arc which will most likely take place in Season Six.

What do you think of this adorable pair of Cosplayers?