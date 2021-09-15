My Hero Academia Cosplay Stands Tall With Mt. Lady

Kohei Horikoshi’s world of Shonen heroes in My Hero Academia has given anime fans dozens if not hundreds of characters to mull through over the course of Deku’s story, with one of the biggest being Mt. Lady. With her first appearance in the first episode of the anime series, she might not have made an impact on the story but that hasn’t stopped fans from honoring the character with some spot-on Cosplay.

Mt. Lady hasn’t had a big role to play in the latest season of My Hero Academia, with the Joint Training Exercise Arc focusing on the UA Academy civil war between Class 1-A and Class 1-B, the Endeavor Agency Arc focusing on the number one hero, and the My Villain Academia Arc focusing on the war between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. Like a number of other professional heroes, expect far more screen time to be given to Mt. Lady in season six, which will be covering the giant battle between the heroes and villains within the “War Arc” which will change the landscape of hero society forever.

Instagram Cosplayer Sakura Brii shared this huge take on one of the largest heroes of My Hero Academia, who is also one of the first heroes that showed up in the anime adaptation of the Shonen franchise and has appeared from time to time to help out the young heroes of Class 1-A in their adventures:

A sixth season for My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed, but considering the popularity of the franchise, it definitely seems like a done deal. With the finale of season four confirming season five in the final moments of the episode, we would imagine that something similar might happen with the anime as the My Villain Academia Arc comes to an end in the coming weeks. With the manga currently telling the Shonen franchise’s “End Game”, fans are excited to see how Deku’s story will continue and how it might come to an end in both the printed story and the anime.

What do you think of this larger-than-life Cosplay? Who is your favorite professional hero that operates outside of UA Academy?