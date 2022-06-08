My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Off Tokoyami With Dark Shadow

✖

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is showing off the power of Fumikage Tokoyami's Dark Shadow! Tokoyami has been one of the most curious heroes to see develop over the course of Kohei Horikoshi's original action manga and anime franchise so far, and it's gotten even more curious as the hero has played a key role in some pretty surprising moments in the series to date. This is only expected to get even more curious as the series kicks off its final war between the heroes and villains in the manga, and the young hero is flying higher than ever before.

Tokoyami has been one of the key heroes in Class 1-A just due to how strong his Dark Shadow could really be, and he's even gotten to show it off at some major fights in the series so far. It's one of the cooler quirks in the series to, and considering its visual one would think it would be tough to actually replicate it in real life. But artist @atmcosplay on Instagram has awesomely done just that with not only a cool take on Tokoyami himself, but a full take on his Dark Shadow quirk as well. Check it out below:

It's going to be a pretty busy year for the My Hero Academia franchise overall too. Not only is the manga currently making its way through the final battles between the heroes and villains, but the anime is gearing up to return for Season 6 of the anime this Fall. Scheduled to premiere some time this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, this season will be showing off Tokoyami and the other young heroes even more so as it adapts the Paranormal Liberation Front arc from the manga and brings a whole new chaos to the anime.

There has yet to be a concrete release date given for the new season just yet, but that is likely going to change soon as we head into the Summer months. My Hero Academia is only revving up from here with the manga too, so you can check it out through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and keep up with the anime's release with Crunchyroll. But what do you think? Where does Tokoyami rank among your favorite heroes in the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!