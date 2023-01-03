My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Global With Deku's World Heroes' Fit

For the most part, Deku hasn't changed his look overall in fighting for the fate of Hero Society in My Hero Academia's history, with the current wielder of One For All making some slight changes to his heroic outfit based on technological advancements and design decisions. In the latest movie for the Shonen franchise, Midoriya sported a brand new look along with his fellow young heroes, Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, as the trio attempted to take down a cult that saw Quirks as a blight. Now, one cosplayer has brought back a perfect rendition of Izuku's aesthetic.

At present, My Hero Academia hasn't announced any new movies that will follow up the third film that arrived in 2021, but that isn't to say that the heroes of Class 1-A haven't had their hands' full thanks to the events currently taking place in both the anime and the manga. The sixth season of the anime adaptation recently brought the War Arc to an end, and despite the heroes claiming victory in the fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front, Hero Society is teetering on the brink thanks to the damage that was done.

World Heroes' Midoriya

Instagram Cosplayer Nana Nya took the opportunity to share a pitch-perfect recreation of Deku's darker suit in My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission which saw the cult known as Humarize attempting to destroy Quirks and framing MIdoriya for a mass murder that he obviously had no part in:

Without diving too far into spoiler territory, fans of My Hero Academia should prepare for a very different-looking Deku in the future of the anime adaptation, as the conclusion of the War Arc will see the young hero having to make some drastic decisions. Despite defeating Shigaraki, the young villain has only just started his way against Hero Society and will be making major moves when season six returns later this month. With the Final Arc playing out in the manga, it will be interesting to see when or if a new movie is in the works and when it would take place, as the movies have typically worked within the parameters of the printed story.

What has been your favorite look of Deku's within the history of My Hero Academia?