My Hero Academia Promo Shows Even Anime’s Worst Dad Gets His Day

While My Hero Academia initially seemed to be centered around only Deku’s journey to heroism, throughout its ten-year-long saga, the series has gradually fleshed out its ensemble of lovable young heroes in training. In fact, it wasn’t long before the story expanded its horizons to exploring characters such as Bakugo, Uraraka, Todoroki, and many of Deku’s friends from Class 1-A, with all of these intricate plotlines coming together in the Final Arc.

One such sub-plot that has fascinated fans from the very start is that of the hellish Todoroki family and their messy history, which all traces back to the patriarch of the family and the No. 2 Pro Hero, Endeavor, or Enji Todoroki, who in the eyes of many has earned the title of one of the worst fathers in all of anime. Having said that, even an incredibly divisive character such as Endeavor still gets the spotlight every now and then as My Hero Academia’s official anime handle on X recently shared a post commemorating his birthday, which falls on August 8th. The post includes a simple happy birthday message accompanied by a shot of Endeavor taken from the anime, seemingly from his “heated” fight against Dabi in the last season.

My Hero Academia’s Endeavor Still Remains One of the Worst Anime Dads

While dead or absent parents sadly aren’t out of the ordinary in anime, My Hero Academia’s Endeavor somehow manages to be especially unlikable, often getting him at the top of lists of the worst dads in anime. There are very few anime fathers who outrank Enji, such as Hikaru Kamiki from Oshi no Ko, who was simply a murderous psychopath, or Gambino from Berserk, who was technically never quite a real father to Guts. Meanwhile, Vinsmoke Judge from One Piece arguably embodies many of the same unlikable qualities of Enji, such as his obsession with eugenics, with Judge simply taking things to a more extreme, despicable level.

While Endeavor may not be as evil as some of these other anime fathers, the way he sees and treats his wife and children is still just as unforgivable. As such, My Hero Academia’s attempts to redeem him in the Final Arc and epilogue aren’t quite successful. At the end of the day, the damage inflicted on Touya and the Todoroki family is irreparable, and the fact that Natsuo refuses to forgive Enji at the end of the story proves as much. Perhaps My Hero Academia’s X account was in on the joke with the short, lackluster celebratory post Endeavor received, but maybe those who were indeed able to forgive him by the end of the series can still celebrate the fiery pro-hero on his birthday.

My Hero Academia is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media and can be streamed on Crunchyroll.