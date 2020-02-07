My Hero Academia Preview Teases One Creepy Aoyama

Although the final half of My Hero Academia‘s fourth season was confirmed to cover the Culture Festival arc, the latest couple of episodes have actually adapted a smaller sub arc in between the fight with Overhaul and U.A.’s big recovery from it all. This is the Remedial Course arc which sees Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki (along with a few choice returns to the series) take a few make-up classes in the hopes that they’ll be able to retake and pass the Hero License Exam the second time around. But the latest episode of the series showed that this has its own set of difficult challenges.

But while things are certainly going to get tougher for Bakugo and the failure bunch as they try and calm down a class of rowdy little kids, it seems by the preview for the next episode of the series that things aren’t still going to be quite eventful for Izuku Midoriya and Class 1-A back at the dorms. Simply put, Aoyama’s being quite creepy.

Episode 80 of the series is titled “Relief for License Trainees” and sees Bakugo and company trying their best to appeal to the kids. These kids have been worn down by the hero society around them. Following All Might’s retirement in Season 3, this new generation has been absorbing the doubt and unease that their families are passing onto them. Meaning that they now that their own distrust of heroes as well.

With all talks and attempts to ease the kids breaking down, now it’s an all-out battle between the two groups as Bakugo and the others have to walk a fine line. They can’t beat up the kids, nor can they let the kids get a decisive victory, so they’ll need some other clever way out of this. As for Aoyama, the preview for Episode 80 ends as he creepily stands outside of Midoriya’s room while he sleeps.

Midoriya’s fast asleep while he does this, so that makes it all the creepier. Aoyama’s a strange individual whose most notable quality is how he constantly breaks the fourth wall and stares straight at the audience in crowd scenes, so could he be planning something here? Or is it just more of his strange personality?

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!