My Hero Academia Flashback Proves Gentle Was Born to Be a Hero

My Hero Academia is now bringing back some familiar faces to help the heroes in the final war against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One, and a flashback in the newest chapter of the series proves that Gentle Criminal was born to be a hero! When Gentle was first introduced to the series during the events of the Culture Festival arc, he was immediately a much different foe than Izuku Midoriya had ever faced against. Wanting originally to just use his powers to help people before being caught in the system, it's been quite a while since we had seen him since he gave himself up to the authorities.

The newest chapter of the series continues U.A. Academy's fall down from the sky as Shigaraki prepares for his next big attack, and suddenly it's revealed that the entire school had been saved thanks to Gentle's quirk. It turns out that he has since been recruited by the police to help the heroes because a flashback reveals that during All For One's various prison breaks, Gentle made sure that none of the other prisoners escaped from the facility he was in.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How Gentle Was Born to Be a Hero in My Hero Academia

Chapter 378 of My Hero Academia reveals that during All For One's break in of Tartarus and the other prisons, that Gentle was locked away in Mikuzu Prison. While the other prisoners wanted to break free and cause chaos, Gentle wanted to do the opposite as he was hoping that after the events of the Culture Festival arc that he could turn his life around. Soon enough, Detective Tsukauchi finds Gentle had captured all of the prisoners from his facility.

With Mikuzu being the only prison where no prisoners had escaped, all Gentle wanted from that point was to see La Brava again and be of service to others. Much like he had tried all those years ago, all Gentle had wanted to do was use his power to help. Inspired more by Izuku's words to him back then, he is now helping Izuku when he needs it the most by using his quirk to make sure that U.A. stays in the air for as long as he can.

