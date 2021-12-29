My Hero Academia Highlights New Stage Play in This Epic Poster





My Hero Academia is set to bring back its anime series next fall via its sixth season, telling the story of the War Arc that sees the heroes of UA Academy battling against the Paranormal Liberation Front now ruled by Shigaraki and his League of Villains. Though the story of Midoriya and his friends has been portrayed on the stage via live-action plays in the past, a new venture is set to arrive next year that will translate the “Forest Training Camp Arc,” which saw the world of hero society shaken to its core as All Might faced off with the villainous All For One.

My Hero Academia is far from the only anime series that has been brought to the stage, with the likes of Naruto, Beastars, Bleach, Death Note, and many others. The upcoming play titled My Hero Academia: The Symbol of Peace is set to arrive in Japan in April, playing in three different locales via Kanagawa, Osaka, and Tokyo. Unfortunately for anime fans in North America, there are currently no plans to bring this play to the states, which is often the case when it comes to anime plays in general, though we would imagine that there are plenty of fans crossing their fingers that this might change someday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia’s Stage Play revealed the new poster for its upcoming performance, showing the live-action takes on some of the biggest players in the universe created by Kohei Horikoshi, including All Might, All For One, Shigaraki, and more:

The official description for this new stage play set in the My Hero Academia universe reads as such:

“As the summer holidays begin, Izuku Midoriya and the other students of U.A. High School’s Class 1-A head off to a forest training camp. They get a surprise attack by The League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad, and in order to protect their friends, the students face the enemy. Then, the “Symbol of Evil” All For One and the “Symbol of Peace” All Might fight to the death. What exactly is the “symbol of peace”–? In this show, which is also a very popular episode in the original manga story, HeroAca reaches its climax.”

Would you love to see anime plays hit the states? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.