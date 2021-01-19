My Hero Academia Explains How All For One's Prison Break Worked

✖

Immediately following the War Arc in My Hero Academia's manga, the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front are wasting no time in continuing to push forth their agenda, putting together a prison break that is set to release the mastermind behind the League of Villains in All For One! As the heroes continue to lick their wounds and mourn their dead following the insanely huge fight that nearly swallowed the world, Shigaraki isn't taking a break from the wound he was dealt during his battle against Midoriya and his Quirk of One For All that definitely saved the heroes!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 297, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

All For One might currently be bouncing around in the mind of Shigaraki, taking control of his heir's body whenever he wants, but his real body is still alive and well in the bowels of the supervillain prison known as Tartarus. Regardless of Shigaraki's immense power that he wields from inheriting the Quirk of All For One, the underground prison has many challenges to even someone as powerful as the main villain of the series. Should Shigaraki unleash the full force of All For One, the prison would essentially implode, with tons of seawater killing All For One and his fellow villains deep within the bowels of the jail.

Shigaraki, and All For One, come up with the plan to release all the villains that are levels above the main villain, such as Muscular and the other members of the League of Villains who are currently being held in check. With these villains freed, they begin to tear apart the prison and are able to in fact free All For One, as we witness on the final page of the latest chapter.

The freeing of All For One leads to a terrifying, unexpected curveball for the heroes of the world, who are still heavily injured both physically and emotionally following the War Arc. With All For One seemingly at full power, the heroes might think of the War Arc as a cakewalk in comparison to this new threat that is facing them down, especially with All Might no longer having the strength he once did to combat his darker self.

What do you think of this giant prison break in the pages of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!