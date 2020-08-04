My Hero Academia: Here's the Best Way Mina Could Defeat Gigantomachia

✖

The Paranormal Liberation War has delivered a number of casualties to both sides of this deadly skirmish, with heroes and villains alike leaving this mortal coil, and with the students of UA Academy having to step up to the plate as the forces of Shigaraki, Mina is put into a position where she is in the best spot to take down the biggest villain of them all. With Gigantomachia, the larger than life villain, storming his way to the forefront, Momo and several other class members of Class 1-A have been put into a troubling position.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, 279, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

Gigantomachia has always been a useful member of the League of Villains, holding the ability to increase his size and strength insurmountably, and with him being awoken once again to rally to the side of the insanely powerful new Shigaraki, now wielding the power of All For One, the heroes are in quite the tough situation. As the professional heroes, such as the students' teacher Midnight, find themselves unable to handle both the large number of "normal villains" and the towering titan, Class 1-A has been given the task of taking the right hand man to All For One down.

Momo, the wealthy aspiring hero who has a Quirk that allows her to pull nearly any object out of her skin, gets to work in creating canisters that are seemingly full of tranquilizer that will take Gigantomachia down for the count. Getting these into the large antagonist is easier said than done, with the League of Villains riding on his back and Mt. Lady unable to stop his sprint toward Shigaraki. With a plan set into motion, Mina, aka Alien Queen, wraps herself in her acid Quirk and propels herself toward Gigantomachia, hoping that she will have the best chance of jamming the canisters down his throat.

Mina's bringing down of Gigantomachia would certainly be poetic justice, considering that the right hand man of the League of Villains was the first super villain she ever encountered long before she joined UA Academy. Were she to take him down, it would show just how far she has come from that day.

