My Hero Academia Creator Highlights Nejire in New Sketch

My Hero Academia's anime and manga are now speeding towards the end, and the creator behind it all is pausing from the action for a moment to show some love to the Big 3 member, Nejire Hado, in a special new sketch! My Hero Academia is now taking over screens this Spring as Season 7 of the anime has kicked off the final war between the heroes and villains in full. Then it will keep taking over the world later this Summer with not only the second half of the season, but also a brand new movie hitting theaters across Japan too.

My Hero Academia is about to show off more of the young heroes in action as they face off against each of the villains for the last time, and that includes the members of the Big 3. Though they have largely taken a backseat since their debut in Season 4 of the anime, it's clear that My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't forgotten about them. This is especially true with the creator's special new sketch for Nejire Hado shared with fans on social media, and you can check it out below.

How to Watch and Read My Hero Academia

Airing through both the Spring and Summer 2024 anime schedules, My Hero Academia Season 7 has been confirmed that it will be running for 21 episodes in total. If you wanted to jump back into the anime as it speeds towards the end, you can catch up with all seven seasons of My Hero Academia so far with Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you wanted to jump ahead and see what's next instead, you can find the newest chapters of the manga (for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service.

My Hero Academia will also be coming to theaters in Japan with its fourth feature film, My Hero Academia: You're Next. The new movie will be releasing on August 2nd, but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this publication. As for what to expect from the new movie, Horikoshi himself teases its story as such, "It'll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"