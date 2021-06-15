My Hero Academia Debuts the Best Bakugo-Todoroki Tag Team Yet

✖

My Hero Academia has debuted the best team up of Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki yet with the newest episode of the series! The fifth season of the series officially wrapped up its first major arc with the end of the training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B, but before it can get its next arc going completely the series had to put a bow on some of the final lingering plot threads that remained from the arc and the seasons before. The biggest of which surrounded Todoroki and Bakugo's respective hero statuses.

They might have been training with the others, but the fourth season revealed that Todoroki and Bakugo had been attending supplementary classes following their failure of the Hero License exam. With an update in Episode 100, it's confirmed that the two of them had successfully retaken their test and are now officially provisionally licensed heroes like the rest of their classmates. This already saw them getting into action with a pretty cool tag team against a group of new villains.

My Hero Academia Episode 100 opened with Todoroki and Bakugo retaking their test alongside the other students who had failed prior, and we soon see the results of their second attempt in action when they are soon caught in the attack of some new villains. These villains had apparently been preparing their attack for a while in order to make maximum impact, and had used gear that amplified their quirks (although seemed to be too strong for them to control well). But Todoroki and Bakugo had trained themselves for this exact thing.

Working with one another to quickly protect the nearby bystanders while quickly subduing the entire group of villains, the two young heroes quickly demonstrate to fans just how hard they have been working off-screen while Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the class moved onto real hero work out in the field. Now it's leveled the playing field for what's to come, and makes the trio make even more sense for the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie releasing later this Summer in Japan.

What did you think of Todoroki and Bakugo's teamwork? How did you like My Hero Academia's 100th Episode overall? Excited to see what's next to come in Season 5?