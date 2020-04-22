My Hero Academia Lets Ochaco Shine in this Impressive Fan-Animated Short

✖

My Hero Academia ended its fourth season on a major cliffhanger that confirmed that Season 5 of the series was now on the way, and fans are already excited about the potentially great scenes we'll be seeing brought to life when the anime returns. But the most exciting aspect of that fourth season finale is that it kickstarted the Pro Hero arc that we initially believed would be held off until the fifth season. That means after a few episodes of clean up and recap, we'll be jumping right back into action with the Joint Training arc when the anime returns.

The Joint Training arc of the series follows a special training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B in which they break off into competing teams and fight in order to test how far everyone has come. It's especially exciting considering we have yet to see much of Class 1-B in action, and it gives some of the Class 1-A members more time to shine.

One of which is Ochaco Uraraka, who is part of team alongside Izuku Midoriya, and a few others. She puts up quite a fight in the arc, and artist Chansard Vincent (who you can find on Twitter here) imagined what that fight could look like with a slick animated scene featuring Uraraka keeping the Class 1-B team at bay. Check it out:

Small peeks at an animation exercise we've been doing with my colleagues at studio la cachette in France in between works. Except it seems that work never stops in this dimension . . . Not gonna complain tho. pic.twitter.com/RPye03LNGJ — Chansard Vincent (@Sparkleredpanda) April 20, 2020

There are still many mysteries as to what the fifth season of the anime will cover because the Joint Training arc is one of the longer arcs in the series. But what comes after is even more exciting, and fans would love to see that in action too before Season 6. At least it's guaranteed that we'll have quite a lot of action when the anime returns!

Which scenes from the Joint Training arc are you most excited to see in My Hero Academia's fifth season? What are some of your favorite Ochaco Uraraka scenes in the anime so far? What are some of your favorite Ochaco and Izuku Midoriya scenes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

