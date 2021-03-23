My Hero Academia Creator Readies for Season 5 Premiere with Adorable Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's creator is getting ready for its big Season 5 premiere with an adorable new sketch! Kohei Horikoshi's franchise is getting ready to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its anime adaptation, and this will kick off with the return of the anime for its fifth season. Premiering in just a matter of days from the time of this writing in Japan, My Hero Academia's fifth season will bring back Izuku Midoriya and all of the young heroes of both Class 1-A and 1-B. It's always a big event when this anime premieres, so there's a huge amount of anticipation.

The fifth season of the series is going to be a big one, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi is also just as excited as fans are for the new episodes. To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the new season, Horikoshi took to Twitter to share his hype for the new season with an adorable new sketch of Ochaco Uraraka and Class 1-B's Kinoko Komori, who we'll be seeing a lot more of with the new season. Check out the new sketch below:

My Hero Academia Season 5 will be premiering on March 27th in Japan, but has yet to be officially confirmed for a streaming service in other territories as of this writing (it's likely to return to each of the services from its first four seasons, however). The new season will be pitting Class 1-A and 1-B against one another in a series of special team fights for a joint training exercise, but the new season will start with a special adventure original to the anime.

The first episode of the new season is described as such, "Deku and the rest of Class 1A are in the classroom when they receive an 'emergency training' notice. The point of this training is to imagine that 'villains have infiltrated the U.A. school grounds.' The villains will be played by Nejire and Tamaki from the Big Three. The members of Class 1A engage in a grueling fight while using their quirks with all their might."

But what do you think? Are you excited for My Hero Academia's fifth season return? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes?