My Hero Academia Cosplay Readies Midnight for Season 6

My Hero Academia is gearing up the heroes and villains up for a major war in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is ready for what's coming next with the pro hero Midnight! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and it's such a massive game changer for the series as a whole that even the final arc of the series is still in the wake of everything that went down. That's why it's so exciting to see what's coming next in how the anime will be taking it on.

The war will bring the entire hero and villain rosters to the center of the action for the first real time in the anime, and one of the major heroes that gets a spotlight during all of this is Midnight. While the hero has been a part of the series before as she has helped U.A. Academy's young heroes on their paths, we have not gotten to see much of her in action. A good way to get ready for more Midnight in the anime is some awesome cosplay from artist @taliverse on Instagram! Check it out below:

My Hero Academia Season 6 will be making its big debut on October 1st in Japan, and Crunchyroll has previously confirmed they will be streaming the new season alongside its release overseas. The same staff and cast returns for the new episodes, and the new opening theme for the series is titled "Hitamuki" as performed by SUPER BEAVER. The new ending theme is titled "SKETCH" as performed by Kiro Akiyama. You can find the first five seasons of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease the lead in to Season 6 as such:

"With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything."

Are you excited to see Midnight in action with all of the other pro heroes in Season 6 of the anime? Where does My Hero Academia rank among your most anticipated releases of the Fall 2022 season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!