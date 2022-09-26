My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases Shoto Todoroki Poster

September is just days from its end, and that means the next season of anime is upon us. With the summer cour on the outs, all eyes are on the fall and its stacked list of debuts. My Hero Academia will be one of the first big series to go live once October arrives, and the show just dropped a new poster dedicated to our favorite hot-cold hero.

As you can see below, the artwork is dedicated to none other than Shoto Todoroki. The character poster highlights the character in his usual navy suit, but there is no denying the hero looks older here. With his red-white hair blown to one side, Shoto looks like a bonafide pro, and his decked-out suit proves the half-and-half hero is ready to fight.

【Character Visual】

My Hero Academia Season 6

Scheduled for October 1!



Character: Todoroki Shoto



✨More: https://t.co/atRFpDxcnB pic.twitter.com/PgtU6quam0 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 26, 2022

Of course, Shoto is going to have to fight very soon if season six has anything to say. The series is set to return on October 1st, and the anime's season five cliffhanger promised war was upon our heroes. A group of Japan's best has singled out the city where Shigaraki and his new liberation army have taken residence. With Hawk feeding them intel on the down low, the heroes are set to begin their ambush when season six launches and Class 1-A has been asked to assist with the operation.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Hypes Season 6 With New TV Spot | My Hero Academia Season 6 Hypes Episode Count | My Hero Academia Season 6 Poster Highlights Dabi and Shigaraki

This means Shoto will be asked to battle just like every other pro on the scene, and he won't be alone. Izuku, Bakugo, Ochaco, and the whole of Class 1-A will be on site. The sheer scale of season six's premiere is going to take fans away once this raid begins. And as we all know, well – plans rarely go smoothly when people like Shigaraki and All For One are involved...

What do you make of this latest look at season six? Are you excited for My Hero Academia to launch its comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.