My Hero Academia Creator Readies for Season 7 Finale With Ochaco and Toga Promo

My Hero Academia is now gearing up for its grand finale for Season 7 of the anime, and the creator behind it all is celebrating with a special new sketch for Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga. My Hero Academia Season 7 has been airing through the Summer with its adaptation of the final war between the heroes and villains. As Season 7 draws closer to its end, the episodes have seen a few of these key fights have been brought to an end. The penultimate episode of the season then takes this all one crucial step forward with Ochaco and Toga.

The penultimate episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 focused its attention on the final conflict between Ochaco and Toga. Rather than an aggressive fight between the two, it was a highly emotional one as Ochaco was trying her best to reach out to Toga and connect emotionally. It's something Ochaco had been trying to do this entire time, and it wasn't until this episode that Toga finally let her in. But it wasn't until Ochaco took a fatal looking wound from Toga, and it's made for a rather bloody moment between the two. Celebrating the end of this conflict, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi took to social media to share a special sketch for the two.

What Happens in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20 sees Ochaco never taking her eyes off of Toga as she realizes that Toga's hurting emotionally. Although she had struggled to see eye to eye with the villain in the past, Ochaco finally understands that Toga's actions out of love where through Toga's understanding of that love. Toga's just a young girl like her who loves someone, and is hurting on the inside because she can't express that love in the way that feels natural to her. Because of her desires, she's been labeled as a deadly villain.

It's why Toga is so angry at Deku and Ochaco. Because while she has outright confessed her love for the two of them, they both rejected her because of the fact she's killed in the past. But outside of the past view of villains, Ochaco sees the real person struggling to express her love. Reaching out to Toga and taking a knife to the chest in the process, Ochaco is finally able to break through Toga's defense and get the villain to fully express all of the pain she has been hiding on the inside.

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Finale

Although the two of them have ended their fight, it's still far from over. We'll be seeing the fallout of the conflict between Ochaco and Toga in the final episode of the season coming next. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21 is titled "Battle Without a Quirk," and will be premiering on Saturday, October 12th in Japan. The final episode will then be available for streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu when it premieres, and thus fans will be able to see how it all ends soon enough.

Ochaco's taken a fatal wound in the fight against Toga, and although the two of them had a heart to heart, it's clear that Ochaco's very much in trouble and might not survive to the end of this war. It just remains to be seen how Toga will be reacting to that situation, and the final episode of the season will help to set the stage for the real final battles to come as My Hero Academia's anime prepares for its true grand finale.