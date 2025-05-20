My Hero Academia Creator Returns With Special Froppy Promo

My Hero Academia might have come to an end last Summer, but the creator behind it all has returned with a special new sketch for Tsuyu Asui ahead of the manga’s big exhibition later this Summer in Japan. My Hero Academia officially ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, but the creator has found ways to keep the series alive in the year since. Not only has the manga itself returned with all sorts of new material to help expand that original ending, but the creator has also returned with all sorts of new art to help celebrate the series’ biggest characters.

My Hero Academia has also been celebrated as a franchise in some big ways in the last year, and this includes a brand new exhibition coming later this year in Japan. This new exhibition will be showing off the creator’s art throughout the series at a much closer lens, and it was even promoted with some brand new art from Horikoshi as well. Leading into the debut of this new exhibition, Horikoshi has returned to social media with a special new sketch of Tsuyu Asui’s Froppy that puts her in a great new light. Check it out below.

What’s Going on With My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia has had a great year thus far. Not only has the series returned with a special epilogue late last year expanding on the manga’s grand finale, but also recently returned with yet another one-shot taking that expansion even further. With the release of My Hero Academia‘s new Ultra Age fan book in Japan, there has been a ton of new information revealed about many of the characters that weren’t known in the main series. This includes more of the young heroes’ lives after the finale, and each of them has gone on to notable pro hero futures.

The final chapters revealed how Tsuyu is still very close friends with Ochaco Uraraka and the rest of her U.A. Academy classmates even years after they graduated, and it’s clear that everything that happened to them during the war had an impact on what they did in the years to come. Froppy was one of the most important characters around Deku in My Hero Academia overall, so it’s also a great thing to see Horikoshi bring the character back in such a way. But we’ll be seeing much more of her soon enough.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia’s manga might have ended, but it’s been getting ready to make the jump to anime with tis final wave of episodes later this year. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by a returning Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is currently scheduled to debut some time this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside their premieres in Japan. It’s also where you can catch up with the first seven seasons of the anime in the meantime. If you’re still wanting even more of the anime, you can also check out the now airing spinoff prequel series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, with Crunchyroll now that it’s releasing new episodes this Spring. My Hero Academia is still going very strong this year, so there’s plenty for fans to enjoy.