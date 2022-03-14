My Hero Academia Details New Plan for the Quirk Singularity Doomsday

My Hero Academia has explained one surprising plan to deal with the Quirk Singularity Doomsday with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has kicked off a brand new stage as the final war between the heroes and villains has officially begun, and that means that Tomura Shigaraki is now starting to let loose with his newly evolved power. While we had seen demonstrations of it during the fight with Star and Stripe, the villain has now completed his fusion with All For One’s power and thus closer to reaching the Quirk Singularity than ever.

The Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory has been popping up more and more in the latter half of the series as all of the quirks converging within both Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki are becoming even stronger as the fights continue. With their quirks gathering energy and molding together, it’s possible that both of these fighters are in danger of letting loose the singularity fans have been hearing about. But as the newest chapter of the series reveals, the villains’ strategy to combat the upcoming doomsday is to evolve Shigaraki’s body to the point where it can handle the growing power.

Chapter 347 of My Hero Academia reveals that Shigaraki’s body has been morphed in such a way that now he can sprout tons of hands and fingers on a massive new scale. Rather than it being one of the quirks at his disposal, Shigaraki explains to the heroes that these multiple hands are just his body. It’s a growth necessary for his body as Dr. Garaki wants it to be ready to handle the Quirk Singularity when it happens. He explains that the human body must adapt in order to fall in line with that theory, and thus opens him up to all sorts of new power.

This explains why Shigaraki has gone through so many bodily experiments much like All For One has. While the villain is still trying to take complete control of his body, he’s also made sure that Shigaraki is a perfect vessel to accept both All For One and One For All’s power into one being. If that happens, then the doomsday is sure to take place but it seems that a physical form that can evolve in this way and adapt to that power is one of the ways to combat it.

It’s yet to be revealed what exactly the doomsday actually will do when it happens, but the villains are ready for it either way. What do you think? Curious to see what will happen if the Quirk Singularity Doomsday does take place? What do you think it means for Shigaraki’s future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!