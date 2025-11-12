My Hero Academia Star Opens Up About Final Season’s Struggles: “I Nearly Fainted 5 Times”

Kohei Horikoshi’s Weekly Shonen Jump hit manga My Hero Academia reached its conclusion in August 2024, and the anime is also currently airing its final season, continuing the brutal Final War Arc. Shortly after the final season began airing, Katsuki Bakugo, one of the most beloved characters in the series, made his unexpected return and won everyone’s hearts once again. He was supposed to be dead after being pierced in the heart by Tomura Shigaraki in Season 7. Despite the supposed death of one of the central characters, the fight continues on as the villains refuse to back down, pushing the heroes past their limits during the long and dreadful war.

The final season brings Bakugo back in Episode 2, after which the hero steals all the attention for at least two episodes. He barely survives a fatal injury, thanks to Edgeshot using his quirk to turn his own body into a thread to mend the fatal hole in Bakugo’s chest and save him from the brink of death. Although he hadn’t fully recovered by the time he returned, he had no choice but to join the battle once again and face off against All For One. Just this week, his English dubbed voice actor, Clifford Chapin, shared on social media about how recording Episode 4 proved challenging enough to seriously impact his health.

Bakugo’s Voice Actor Nearly Fainted After Recording My Hero Academia: Final Season Episode 4

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

On his official X handle, Chapin shared a clip from Final Season Episode 4 and shared, “I nearly fainted 5 times recording this episode. I also pulled a muscle in my eye that is still recovering, and had a headache that I couldn’t get rid of for 6 days straight afterwards.”

He concluded jokingly, “AFO wasn’t the only one Kacchan wrecked that day.” Over the years, he has played over 200 roles, including Himmel in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Connie Springer in Attack on Titan, Miyuki Shirogane in Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, and many more.

Chapin’s wife, Kristen McGuire, is also a renowned voice actor known for almost roles in anime and video games, including Ruri in Dr. Stone and Sota in Medalist, among many others. She quoted Chapin’s post and added, “THAT’S MY HUSBAND!!! He was so worried about doing this scene justice, and he gave so much of himself to do so. I’m truly so proud of this man and all that he’s given to bring Bakugo to life these past nine years.”

She concluded on a heartwarming note, “Today and every day, Clifford is MY hero.” Chapin has been voicing Bakugo since the first season, often earning praise for breathing life into one of the most famous Shonen characters. The episode he spoke about features some of the most intense moments in the series, where Bakugo is constantly yelling and putting everything he has into the fight. As a result, the voice actor worked so hard that he ended up straining himself, which just goes to show his passion for his work.

