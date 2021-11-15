My Hero Academia Nods to Star Wars with an Old-School Cameo

My Hero Academia may be working on its sixth season behind the scenes, but everything with its manga is out in the open. As expected, a brand-new chapter of the manga went live this weekend, and fans are still reeling from the update. But for Star Wars fans, well – they are still hung up on a reference hidden a few chapters back.

The secret was found back in chapter 331 of My Hero Academia before Star and Stripe made her final stand. As you can see here, the chapter showed off the heroine’s quick-thinking strategies and insane strength. Truly, when it comes to power, only All Might could rival the pro hero. But despite her power, Star and Stripe still needs approval to use her full power… from Commander Agbar.

https://twitter.com/MunstaMasta/status/1454846080542199815?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Now, if that name sounds familiar to you, it should if you have seen Star Wars. My Hero Academia has never dealt with this man before, but the name alone should cue sci-fi lovers. After all, Admiral Ackbar is a very familiar character to Star Wars lovers, and he acted as one of the Resistance’s greatest tacticians.

Obviously, Star and Stripe had to learn from someone, and creator Kohei Horikoshi felt it was perfect to reel Ackbar into his own series. Commander Agbar dresses down Star and Stripe for their rash fight, but his steadfast words will remind fans of the Star Wars admiral. Horikoshi even gave his tactician a design that suits a Mon Calamari, so the Star Wars cameo is impossible to overlook.

Of course, fans shouldn’t be surprised by this nod. Horikoshi has made plenty of Star Wars references in the past, and fans know more are on their way. So if you see Kylo Ren pop into a future chapter, don’t be too shocked!

What do you think about the manga’s latest Star Wars nod? Did you catch this cameo the first time around? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.