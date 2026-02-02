My Hero Academia to Finally Reveal Its Most Important Flashback Yet (New Trailer Released)

My Hero Academia is finally bringing a missing flashback to anime, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from a new look into Shota Aizawa’s past with a trailer for his major flashback arc. My Hero Academia ended its official TV anime last year with the final episodes of its final season, and with it wrapped up the war between the heroes and villains. But with so many characters to juggle, and only so little time to tell the story, it meant that series creator Kohei Horikoshi couldn’t exactly cover everything.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might not be a spinoff that fans are paying much attention to, but that should change with its next episode. Shota Aizawa has been a key player in the series since the beginning as one of the few pro heroes that Koichi Haimawari and the other vigilantes cross path with on a regular basis. Now we’re finally going to see a very important look into his school days with a major arc coming in the next episode, and you can check out the trailer and poster for its release below.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Shares Trailer for Aizawa School Days Arc

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has announced that the next episode of the anime, airing on Monday, February 9th in Japan, will be an adaptation of the Aizawa School Days arc. This important arc looks back on Aizawa’s time in U.A. Academy alongside Present Mic and Midnight, and reveals their connection with the mysterious Oboro Shirakumo. This was the student whose body was eventually used as the base for Kurogiri in the main My Hero Academia anime series, but the anime could not fully explore this reveal as fans might have wanted.

This is a very crucial piece of My Hero Academia‘s history as the arc not only reveals what happens to Shirakumo to lead to his return in the main series, but also gives fans a much deeper look into why Aizawa is the type of hero he is when we meet him in the main series later. It’s one of the benefits of the spinoff taking place years before the events of the main series, but this is the most direct tie into the main canon that fans will certainly not want to miss in order to get the full story about why Aizawa was so devastated about the Kurogiri reveal later.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

The most curious thing about the Aizawa School Days arc for the anime, however, is that it’s been shifted around from when it took place in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ manga release. But all accounts of this episode with this trailer, it’s possible that the flashback will be taking place within a single episode. This opens up the rest of the season to some major developments to come, and it seems like the major arc that happens before this flashback is being pushed to later in the season instead.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 has been steadily adding to the threats surrounding Koichi and the others while he is starting to expand the use and strength of his quirk, so it seems like it’s all going to be colliding as we head into the grand finale for the season in the coming weeks. It’s the best time to catch up with the new season now streaming with Crunchyroll.

