My Hero Academia Fully Reveals Toga’s First Crush

My Hero Academia has brought the final fight between Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka to an end with the newest chapter of the manga, and as part of Toga’s confessions about her feelings, the full face of her first crush was fully revealed! It was previously revealed in the looks into Toga’s past that part of the reason she became a villain in the first place was due to a bloody incident that happened between her and a boy that she once had a crush on. It was implied that Izuku Midoirya reminded her of this boy, and thus why she had an instant attraction to him.

With the newest chapters of the My Hero Academia manga seeing Ochaco finally getting through to Toga as the two of them shared their held back feelings with one another, Toga finally dished on why she liked Izuku so much before all of these final fights took place. She explained that Izuku reminded her of a boy she once used to like, and with a full reveal of this crush’s face it turns out that he was a dead ringer of Izuku. Even when it comes to his quirk sense of style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#MHASpoilers #MHA394

Funny how even discount Deku (Saito) still has the same quirky Fashion sense as Deku🤣 pic.twitter.com/ndSFKLDgc2 — 🌲 Icarus! 🌲 (@JVA_FanBoy01) July 12, 2023

My Hero Academia: Toga’s First Crush Revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 394 sees Ochaco fully accept and confess her love for Izuku out loud, and this was enough to tear down Toga’s walls. Toga begins to open up about her true feelings and frustrations over the fact that her feelings of love made her seem like a monster to everyone else. This included a boy named Saito, who she had a crush on, but she desired the blood pumping through his veins more so than anything else. But it wasn’t like she could outright ask him for that blood or else she be branded a freak by her crush (and thus break her heart even more than it already has).

She just wanted to be seen as cute by her crush, but feared that following her true desire would lead Saito to do what Izuku and Ochaco had done to her before. She didn’t want to be lectured about the twisted nature of her love, she didn’t want to be called a freak or a villain like this hero society has branded her, she just was a girl who was trying to pursue a crush. Now that fans have gotten a full look at him after all this time, it goes to show just how painful even looking at Izuku must have been for her this whole time.

How do you feel about finally learning Toga’s deepest thoughts and loves? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!