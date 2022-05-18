My Hero Academia Prequel Reveals Koichi's Surprise Ties to Main Series Villains

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed a surprising tie between Koichi Haimawari's heroic actions in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes to the villains seen in the main series! With the Vigilantes spin-off series coming to an end with its next chapter, the penultimate chapter is spent setting the stage for the grand finale by exploring the aftermath of the Naurhata War arc. Taking place a few months after Koichi had fought against the explosive Number Six, it's revealed that Koichi has gone onto a bright future as a proper pro hero. But in his wake has also inspired the villains in something that comes into play with the main series.

As fans had seen over the course of Koichi's fight with Number Six in the climax of the Naruhata War, both hero and villain had been quickly increasing in power as they put everything on the line against one another. Koichi himself was pushed to such a point that his quirk had become much stronger than it ever had been, and it was teased by All For One that he had even gone beyond the singularity of quirk power. The penultimate chapter of the series then reveals that All For One used what he had seen with Koichi and Number Six to actually develop the same Nomu that attacks Class 1-A at the USJ during the beginning of the main series.

Over the course of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, fans had seen a number of prototype Nomu that All For One had been developing that were much different than the ones seen in the main series. It's explained why in Chapter 125 of the series as All For One had spent the months following the Naruhata War researching Koichi's background and was surprised to find that such an unremarkable kind of person could eventually spawn the kind of massive power that he had shown during that fight. Seeing a regular person become such a superhuman through extreme pressure led him to altering his own experiments.

Wondering what this kind of potential could mean in the hands of the people, All For One puts even more into his Nomu research as he needs a weapon to combat a potential army of super powered beings rising up from the populace. It's there that he reveals the current model Nomu, the same one we see fight against All Might, and reveals that Koichi in a way had inspired All For One to create the further perfected High-End Nomus that we see him use later.

It's a surprising connection to the main series and goes to show Koichi's impact on the My Hero Academia world as a whole. But what do you think? How do you feel about Koichi being the one to inspire the way Nomu are made in the main series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!