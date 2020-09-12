My Hero Academia Shares Update on Pop Step's Critical Condition

✖

My Hero Academia's newest Vigilantes chapter has shared a crucial update on Pop Step's critical condition. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has finally ended the fierce battle between The Crawler and Pop Step as Koichi was able to save Kazuho before Queen Bee could force her to do any more harm. But while Koichi was able to save her from death at the end of that fight, she's not out of the woods yet as the newest chapter of the series has shared a pretty bleak update on how she's faring after being possessed and shot through the chest.

As we find out in Chapter 85 of the series, not only is her physical condition terrible after the fight but her status in the world is damaged as well. She's currently being treated as a villain, and they not only want to keep digging into the why but there's not much they can do as she's still unconscious.

During the fight between the Queen Bee possessed Pop and Koichi, he had managed to save her from blowing herself up with the explosive insects. But unfortunately, this was not enough to completely save her as Number Six had shot her through the chest in order to somehow try and kill her anyway. But thankfully Midnight caught up to her and Koichi in time and was able to sedate her with her quirk before the bugs could damage her further.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 85 of the series reveals that Kazuho is now in the hospital in critical condition. She's unconscious, but they had managed to remove the Queen Bee parasite from her eye. Unfortunately, the doctor's believe that she will continue to suffer long term effects of this parasite and the damage it has caused to her body overall.

Thankfully, Detective Tsuakauchi no longer believes that Kazuho is a villain but she's still in danger from those who believe she is and believe she destroyed their town. It's going to be a long road to recovery for her in many ways, and there are still some notable threats out there that still need contending with as the series continues.

What do you think? Will Kazuho really suffer long term conditions because of Queen Bee? Do you think she will ever be able to recover her public image after all of this? How do you think Koichi will take on Number Six after this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!