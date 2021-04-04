My Hero Academia: When Will Chapter 308 Be Out?

✖

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has released its new weekly chapter updates, and My Hero Academia fans have been asking, when will Chapter 308 of the series be out? With the anime now celebrating its fifth anniversary with the debut of the fifth season as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule, Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release of the series is hitting an all time high as the series has officially kicked off its final act. There's so much the series needs to establish about this new status quo, so each new chapter has been more intriguing than ever before.

Unfortunately, the next chapter of the series had been surprisingly delayed from its originally intended release on April 4th. Shueisha released a statement noting the delay was due to series creator Kohei Horikoshi's poor health, but have also noted that the creator is recovering and Chapter 308 is now back on schedule for a release on April 12th with the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

My Hero Academia's manga is more enticing than ever these days as it has finally left the wake of the massive fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now officially in its "final act," the series has launched into a whole new kind of status quo in which the heroes are looked at poorly by the people around them and villains are freely running rampant throughout the cities.

Izuku Midoriya made some big life changing decisions as a result of all of this, and is taking his role as the potentially final host for One For All to the next level.