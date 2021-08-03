Naruto Sets Up a Major Ally's Introduction

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sets up a major ally's introduction to the manga with its newest chapter! The manga is currently in the midst of setting the stage for its next major conflict to come following Isshiki Otsutsuki's defeat, and while we have seen some major developments for Code and the rest of the villains' side of things, the previous slate of chapters have also revealed how Boruto, Kawaki and the others are preparing in their own ways. This includes the mysterious Amado, who is developing a new secret weapon of his own during all of this as well.

Not only has Amado put the thought of potentially giving Kawaki a new kind of Karma into his head, fans have been wondering what his real end goal is. Adding to this mystery is a secret weapon he seems to be having in the works as the newest chapter reveals that he's been putting together a powerful new ally that will be a major help to the Hidden Leaf Village in the future. But that's only the beginning of the mystery.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 60 of the series continues Sumire Kakei's investigation of Amado. She had previously revealed her hesitation and suspicions toward him, and this has created an interestingly prickly dynamic between the two as Amado does explain to her what he's working on, but refuses to completely elaborate on each thing. He first reveals that he's got personal plans for Kawaki once he gives him a new Karma, but as a way to ease her worries about how it could harm Karma, he reveals a new experiment.

Sumire asks him about a large container near him (the same kind of containers the Kara androids were in), and Amado explains that he has already formulated a plan with Katasuke (as part of the Hidden Leaf's condition of borrowing equipment) and is preparing someone who will be a "powerful ally." Unfortunately the silhouette seen in the container is far to obscure to give any clues as to whether or not this will be a brand new or returning character, so we'll have to see when the time's right.

What do you think of Amado's secret plan? Do you think this new ally is going to be a new character or someone we've seen before? What if it's a clone like Kashin Koji? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!