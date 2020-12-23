Naruto Star Goes Viral Over Dub Debate

✖

Since the tale of Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village hit North American shores in 2005, the voice for Naruto has been supplied by Maile Flanagan, who continues to voice the Seventh Hokage to this day with the latest series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and the voice actor has gone viral thanks in part to a heated debate regarding the English Dub. With the anime continuing to air to this day, following the next generation of ninja that are attempting to live up to the legacies of those ninjas that have come before them that introduced us to this Shonen world!

Naruto has come a long way since the show first debuted thanks to the creative mind of Masashi Kishimoto, following along with the lonely ninja who eventually becomes Konoha's greatest hero, working alongside his fellow teammates as a part of Team 7. Flanagan herself has primarily voice acted for the Naruto series, having only lent her talents to a handful of cartoons such as Astro Boy, Tom & Jerry, and The Loud House to name a few. It's clear from this exchange that went viral that Maile is very passionate about the work she has done as Naruto and we look forward to hearing her continue to voice the Seventh Hokage, for as long as he is alive that is!

One Twitter User was able to document the English Dub dispute which saw Flanagan herself entering the fray and defending her performance as the star of the Shonen franchise that has easily become one of the most popular anime series the world over since first arriving on the scene in 1997 via its manga:

Imagine getting called out like this by Naruto’s VA pic.twitter.com/y2YQWUzplT — Ty➕ (@notcoochiee) December 22, 2020

Currently, the Naruto franchise had a big showing at the recent Jump Festa convention, announcing that the upcoming "Vessel Arc" would act as the big landing platform for the arrival of the long-awaited character from the series' manga in Kawaki. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generation episodes being dubbed in English, it will be interesting to see who eventually plays the role of Kawaki down the road.

What do you think of this viral dispute regarding the Naruto franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!