Naruto Trolls Fans With Dream Boruto Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is definitely trolling fans with the tease of a dream fight for Boruto Uzumaki with the newest episode of the anime! The series has been making its way through a new set of Chunin Exams as the first original arc for the anime following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, and each member of Team 7 had made their way to the final tournament. It was an exciting prospect because it meant that Team 7’s members would likely fight with one another, but unfortunately it has yet to happen and might never happen.

Things started to worry fans when Boruto and Mitsuki began following Amado far outside of the bounds of the village rather than attending the Chunin Exam finals. While this had concerned the two of them over whether or not Amado would turn traitor on the Hidden Leaf, it also meant that the two of them were unable to make it back to the Chunin Exam finals in time for their match. The two of them were disqualified before fans ever got to see this dream fight between Boruto and Mitsuki.

Episode 226 confirmed fans’ worst case scenario as following Sarada’s fight with Cho-Cho, it was announced that Boruto and Mitsuki were supposed to be the next match up. Because neither of them were there, the two of them were thus disqualified for the Chunin Exams. Twisting the knife further is the fact that nothing really came of the two of them following Amado either. It might have confirmed Amado has no desire to turn on the village that saved him from the Otsutsuki, but also didn’t plant any real seeds for the future either.

Then the anime decides to troll fans once more as both Boruto and Mitsuki were bummed by the fact that they couldn’t test their skills against one another. The two of them decide to fix this with a fight in the middle of the night long after the Chunin Exams came to an end, and as one final bit of trolling from the anime, the episode ends shortly after the two clash for the first time. So unfortunately, we still won’t get to see a fight between these two close friends.

It might be something on the table for later, and perhaps it might be at a more emotional impasse, but this is a fight that would surely be exciting if the two of them use the full extent of their current abilities. Maybe this is trolling for that cause? What do you think? Do you want to see a full fight between Boruto and Mitsuki? Who do you think would win? et us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!