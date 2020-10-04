Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Tsunade's Fun Side

✖

Tsunade is one of the most popular characters in Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise, and one cosplay highlights why by showing off Tsunade's fun and playful side. When Tsunade was first introduced to the franchise as one of the three strongest shinobi in Konoha, she was a remarkably different kind of character than her fellow Sannin, Jiraiya and Orochimaru. Because while Jiraiya and Orochimaru both held important positions in the story overall, Tsunade ended up influencing the events of the franchise the most as she even led Konoha as the Fifth Hokage for a brief period.

And like her fellow Sannin, Tsunade was much stronger and more impressive than she initially seemed. Because although she looked dramatically younger and was much physically stronger than the other at the outset, she shared the fact that she loved to goof around like Jiraiya, and the fact that she was hiding secrets about her true body and power like Orochimaru.

It's this dynamic that had fans falling in love with her pretty much through every single appearance she had in the franchise thus far, and it's one artist @emi.apollo (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter, and more social media here) captures very well with a cosplay that taps into that more fun side of the former Hokage. Check it out:

It's been a while since we have seen Tsunade in the anime, and even longer since we have seen her in action overall. She's one of the many characters fans wouldn't mind seeing more of, but as the series continues to highlight new generations heading into the future, we probably will not be seeing Tsunade in any concrete way for quite some time. Now that the anime is preparing to dive further into the story from the manga, there are going to be even fewer chances for her to pop back up to help in the future conflict. But what do you think?

What did you think of Tsunade's role in the original Naruto series? Have you enjoyed her few returns in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations so far? Are you hoping to see more of Tsunade in action in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!