Naruto Cosplay Highlights Why We Love Tsunade

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has seen Tsunade make her grand return to the Naruto franchise a couple of times already, but a new cosplay is really highlighting why we all truly love the Fifth Hokage and Sannin. Ever since she was first introduced to Masashi Kishimoto's franchise as one of the three strongest warriors to ever come out of the Hidden Leaf Village, Tsunade has been a point of interest for many fans because often her demeanor and mannerisms belied how truly strong she could be when showing her skills. It's this dynamic that fans really fell in love with.

This same dynamic has been carried to the sequel series, but in a much lesser capacity than before. It's been years since she was last in a fight herself, and although she has not changed on the outside thanks to her jutsu, she has seen some other changes due to her time as the Fifth Hokage and now elder for the village. But there was a brief moment in the sequel that fans got to see the much more animated version of Tsunade when Boruto went back in time during the anniversary time travel arc.

But even with her brief return to the franchise, fans were missing the goofier and more drunken days of her appearances in the past. This vibe has been captured brilliantly by artist @capeofwonders (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), who brings the sillier side of Tsunade back to the forefront. It's the playful side of the Sannin that we fell in love with, and it's the side that made her moments of extreme power all the more impressive! You can check out the awesome cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaylie @ BLM & WEAR A MASK (@capeofwonders) on Aug 4, 2020 at 2:16pm PDT

Tsunade might have popped up a few times, but unfortunately we're probably never going to see her in action again unless there's a clone of her made or something. But that's okay as like the main series, the new generation has the hopes of the Hidden Leaf Village on their back! Then again seeing Tsunade throwing a super strong punch, even one more time, would be pretty cool. What do you think?

Would you want to see Tsunade in action in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations someday? Do you think she even could get back into the action in the sequel series? What are your favorite Tsunade moments in the Naruto franchise overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

