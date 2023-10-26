Naruto Cosplay Goes Sage Mode With Naruto

Naruto is now in the midst of celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight one of Naruto Uzumaki's coolest looks with Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise is now commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the anime's original premiere in Japan, and it's gotten fans looking back and highlighting some of the biggest and brightest moments from the series overall. Naturally as one would expect, some of these biggest moments revolve around Naruto and the many major comebacks he's had against opponents thought to be much stronger and deadlier than he was.

Naruto had some pretty significant victories over the course of the anime's run, but the biggest one had likely been his big return to the Hidden Leaf Village with his new mastery of Sage Mode. It's unfortunately a look that doesn't last for too long in the series (as Naruto soon got more power ups that trumped it), but it's still one of the best ones he's ever really had. Showing off just how cool Sage Mode Naruto's look really is is an awesome cosplay from artist @kyokostar000 on Instagram. Check it out below:

What Comes Next for Naruto?

There are still some big plans in store as Naruto continues to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of its original anime release. That original anime is actually coming back as part of a massive new project too as a new batch of episodes following a young Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura on a new Team 7 mission will bring the Naruto anime back for a limited time. Originally scheduled to release earlier this Fall before it was hit with an indeterminate delay, this new anime will be four episodes in total showing off a new take on the classic anime series.

If you wanted to dig into more of the new Naruto entries right now while waiting for what's next, you can currently check out the special Minato Namikaze one-shot manga that Masashi Kishimoto crafted for the 20th Anniversary and the ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex timeskip sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. They're both available to read for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library as the Boruto anime is currently on a hiatus.

Where does Sage Mode Naruto rank among your favorite power ups in Naruto overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!